Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of ACRE opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

