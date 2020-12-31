Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,081,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,252 shares of company stock valued at $59,847,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

