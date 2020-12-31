Arionum (ARO) Market Capitalization Achieves $92,838.80

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $92,838.80 and approximately $79.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,129.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $741.31 or 0.02544873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00426893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.01186924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00536202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00219538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

