Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Shares Gap Up to $194.80

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.80, but opened at $205.50. Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) shares last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 152,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.55. The company has a market capitalization of £359.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

