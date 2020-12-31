Arweave (AR) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $84.25 million and $2.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00008773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00294392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.01998209 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

