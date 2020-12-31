Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $44.26. Approximately 1,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

About Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

