Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.95. Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 370,394 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £5.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) news, insider James Parsons purchased 174,147 shares of Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,448.82 ($13,651.45).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

