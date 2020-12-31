Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 5.8%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 4,336,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 2,123,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $138.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

