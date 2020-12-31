Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) Trading Up 1.5%

Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $5.89. 51,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 19,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

