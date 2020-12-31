Ashish R. Parikh Sells 3,412 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $307.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 118.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $713,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

