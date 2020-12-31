Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CFO Sells $161,862.05 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 1,053.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

