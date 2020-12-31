Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading Up 5.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 158,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 293,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $706,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

