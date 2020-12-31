ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 10.9%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 3,500,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 1,421,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

