Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlanticus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

