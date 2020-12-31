Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.01

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 6954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEXAY. ValuEngine upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Atos alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.