AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $58.03.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares in the company, valued at $29,263,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,669 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

