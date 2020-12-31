ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.95

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $22.90. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 64,644 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATA shares. Cormark raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.98.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.2948797 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

