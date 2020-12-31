ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.65

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and traded as high as $17.66. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 1,060 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATSAF. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

