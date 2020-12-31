AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Gap Up to $24.57

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $27.19. AudioEye shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 million, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 2.10.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $11,941,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioEye by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

