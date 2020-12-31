August J. Troendle Sells 3,547 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $99,007,750.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $19,167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 439.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $14,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $13,394,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,532,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

