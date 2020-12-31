Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 6,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 944% from the average daily volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

About Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

