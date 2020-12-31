Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.81. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 284,654 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.