Autonio Price Tops $0.0425 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox. Autonio has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $175,968.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00129845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00566945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00162310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00310662 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

