Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avid Technology traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 2832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVID. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $313,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $675.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

