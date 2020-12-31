aXpire Market Capitalization Hits $572,798.56 (AXPR)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One aXpire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aXpire has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. aXpire has a total market capitalization of $572,798.56 and $22,955.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00298099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.69 or 0.02000088 BTC.

aXpire Profile

aXpire (AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 346,274,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,274,001 tokens. aXpire’s official website is www.axpire.com/consumer . The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire . aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . aXpire’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling aXpire

