Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN) Trading 9.2% Higher

Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). Approximately 1,615,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 469,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

The company has a current ratio of 32.38, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The firm has a market cap of £145.48 million and a P/E ratio of -11.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.71.

About Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

