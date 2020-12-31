Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Up 6.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 4,461,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,034,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $23,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 108,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

