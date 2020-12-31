Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BOH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

