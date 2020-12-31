Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $469.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

