Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.72

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.72 and traded as high as $153.08. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) shares last traded at $148.88, with a volume of 22,426,109 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.93 ($2.05).

The stock has a market cap of £25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.72.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

