Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $43.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

B traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 50.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

