Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,176. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

