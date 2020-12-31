Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT Raised to $90.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.45 million and a P/E ratio of -86.01.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

