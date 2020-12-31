Beetle Coin Trading Up 25.5% This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $352,077.44 and approximately $94,836.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.