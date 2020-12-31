Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 193,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 163,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

BNTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

