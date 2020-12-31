Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 193,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 163,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
BNTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
