B&G Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,612 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,314% compared to the typical volume of 821 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

