BidaskClub Downgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCU. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:CCU opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

