BidaskClub Downgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Buy

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.
Shares of ILMN opened at $364.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.91 and a 200 day moving average of $342.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $1,395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,314. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
