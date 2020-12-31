BidaskClub Downgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Buy

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Shares of ILMN opened at $364.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.91 and a 200 day moving average of $342.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $1,395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,314. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

