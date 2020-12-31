BidaskClub Downgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Hold

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock worth $138,250,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 236,337 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,231 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.