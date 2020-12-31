BidaskClub Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.07.

RDFN opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,112 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at $664,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

