BidaskClub Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $146.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 67.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

