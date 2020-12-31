BidaskClub Lowers First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Sell

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

FCBC stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $383.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 490.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

