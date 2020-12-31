BidaskClub Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.06.
In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
