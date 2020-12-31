BidaskClub Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.