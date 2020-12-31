BidaskClub Lowers Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.39. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

