BidaskClub Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xperi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284,297 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,068,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,001,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 787,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 510,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

