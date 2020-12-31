BidiPass Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,838.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 95.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. BidiPass has a total market cap of $621,574.52 and $48,838.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00280193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.01993774 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

