Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $96,620.45 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BGFV opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

