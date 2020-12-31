BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 6.5%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 5,852,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,391,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 760,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

