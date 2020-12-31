Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 50.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was up 50.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 263,303,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,202% from the average daily volume of 11,440,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNGO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $450.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

