Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNKL stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.31. Bionik Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,419.25%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

